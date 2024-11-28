Sheriff's Office Investigating Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Katy Boy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The death of a 12-year-old boy who was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning in the Katy area does not appear to involve foul play, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"It appears right now to be a very tragic, tragic death," said HCSO Cpt. P.F. Bruce told KTRK ABC 13.

Deputies responded to an emergency call at an apartment complex located at 21919 Clay Road near Highway 99 shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered an unresponsive boy. Later, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The boy's mother told deputies she went to bed around midnight and awoke at about 3 a.m. to find her son unresponsive while sitting in a chair. She says she immediately called 911 and attempted CPR until emergency responders arrived.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and a toxicology test to determine the child's cause of death.

"There are no signs of foul play," Bruce said. "We'll have to wait on the toxicology report to find out if there are any drugs involved. Right now, we have no indication of that."

Bruce noted that the boy had been staying up late with his 19- and 5-year-old siblings to watch television. The siblings were present when their mother discovered that the boy was unresponsive, according to ABC 13.

The mother reportedly told investigators that her son had shown no signs of illness before his death, authorities said.