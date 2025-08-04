SH 99 to be expanded from Katy to Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A busy stretch of State Highway 99 is about to get a major expansion.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to widen a 15-mile segment of SH-99 from Interstate 10 north to U.S. Highway 290, citing increasing congestion on the route.

"The proposed project is needed because the roadway is unable to maintain a stable traffic flow and vehicle speed," TxDOT says.

The project will expand the Grand Parkway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction. This section, which opened in 2013, runs from the Katy area through Bridgeland to Cypress.

TxDOT officials say the $157 million project will be completed within existing right of way to avoid displacing residents or businesses. The three-year construction timeline will be funded through toll revenue and include drainage improvements.

Residents can learn more about the proposed changes at a public meeting Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Road, Houston. The meeting will be available both in-person and virtually.

The project represents one of the largest infrastructure investments along this corridor since the Grand Parkway's initial construction more than a decade ago.