Seven Lakes student wins Reserve Champion at Fort Bend County Fair art auction

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Seven Lakes High School student Eliana Kirkwood earned Reserve Champion honors at the 2026 Fort Bend County Fair School Art Auction, where her artwork, Soulmates and Sunshine, sold for $2,200.

Kirkwood was among several Katy ISD students recognized at the annual event, which generated nearly $13,000 in sales of artwork created by district students.

Katy ISD accounted for half of the 20 pieces selected for this year's auction, including five featured in the main auction.

“We are incredibly proud of our student artists and the teachers who helped them achieve this recognition,” Katy ISD Assistant Director of Fine Arts Laura Simoneaux said. “Ten of the 20 pieces selected for this year’s auction came from Katy ISD, which reflects the talent of our students and the strength of our fine arts programs.”

Two other Katy ISD students earned Best of Class honors.

Tompkins High School student Angela Montes won Best of Class Drawing for Stepping Into a New Day, which sold for $1,400.

Seven Lakes High School student Elice Liu received Best of Class Sculpture for Fitting In, which sold for $1,600.

Two additional Katy ISD students had artwork featured in the main auction:

Arlan Wang, Seven Lakes High School — Provider and Protector

Anika Adams, Tompkins High School — Boots Lead the Way

Five more Katy ISD students featured in art sale

The fair also featured five Katy ISD students in its Last Draw Art Sale:

Benjamin Brunnert, Tompkins High School — Greener Pastures

Kaitlan Huang, Jordan High School — To Dream of the Race

Diya Raikumar, Tompkins High School — Gentle Sovereign

Aadriyian Das, Tompkins High School — Harmony in Motion

Easton Kim, Katy High School — Beauty and the Beast

The annual Fort Bend County Fair School Art Auction gives young artists an opportunity to exhibit their work, earn recognition and sell their creations to supporters of student art programs.

Combined sales of Katy ISD student artwork totaled nearly $13,000 at this year's event.