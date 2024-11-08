Seven Lakes High School Band Advances to State Marching Championship

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Seven Lakes High School Marching Band will represent both the school and district at this year’s UIL State Marching Band Championship after advancing through regional and area competitions.

The Spartans will perform their highly-acclaimed show, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” in the 6A competition. Their journey toward a state title begins Monday, Nov. 11, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

"We have reached the state championship for the last six consecutive years, and we are the only school in Katy ISD to have achieved that," said Principal Kerri Finnesand. "I am so very proud of our students and staff for their hard work and dedication."

Tickets are available for purchase at the Alamodome box office or through Ticketmaster.