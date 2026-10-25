Seven Lakes graduate Audrey Lutterman honored as Texas Cheerleader of the Year

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Seven Lakes High School graduate Audrey Lutterman was honored as the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 5A-6A Cheerleader of the Year during halftime of Friday night's Seven Lakes-Tompkins football game at Legacy Stadium.

Lutterman, who graduated in May, was a two-year varsity cheerleader and was voted the team's top varsity cheerleader by her teammates both years. She served as team captain during her senior year and helped lead Seven Lakes to a second-place finish at the 2025 UIL state cheerleading competition.

Lutterman is now a student at the University of Florida, where she is studying pre-professional biology as she pursues her goal of becoming a dermatologist.

“She graduated high school with a rigorous schedule of 15 advanced placement courses where she earned both AP Scholar with Honor and AP Scholar with Distinction recognition, and received a College Board National Recognition Award,” Seven Lakes cheerleading coach Amy Weaston said. “She was a member of many clubs like Best Buddies, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, and Science National Honor society where she also completed over 100 volunteer hours.”

The Texas Girls Coaches Association, known as TGCA, is a statewide professional organization serving coaches of girls' athletic programs in Texas. Lutterman's award recognizes her as Cheerleader of the Year in the Class 5A-6A division, which includes the state's two largest high school classifications.

× 1 of 2 Expand SLHS Seven Lakes High School graduate Audrey Lutterman displays her Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Cheerleader of the Year award Friday, Oct. 23, at Legacy Stadium in Katy. × 2 of 2 Expand SLHS Seven Lakes High School graduate Audrey Lutterman pictured when she was captain of the Seven Lakes Cheer team. Prev Next

Recognized for athletic and academic achievement

“Not only is Audrey extremely accomplished amongst the Seven Lakes cheer team, she has been recognized various times by the Texas Girls Coaches Association,” Weaston said. “Last year, she was one of 24 cheerleaders in Texas to be named as a TGCA All-Star cheerleader. Additionally, she was recognized on the TGCA All-State and TGCA academic All-State teams.”

Weaston said Lutterman's impact extended beyond awards and recognition.

“She has led by encouraging her teammates, bringing people together, and always representing her program with pride,” Weaston said. “Through four years of cheer, she has left a lasting mark on her team and on Seven Lakes.”