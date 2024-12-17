Seven Lakes High School Orchestra Wins Top National Music Prize for Fourth Year

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Seven Lakes High School's Symphony Orchestra earned The American Prize in Orchestra Performance for 2024 in the high school division, marking its fourth consecutive win.

The symphony orchestra, directed by Desiree Overree, John Mays and Sean Carlton, defended its title while the school's Sinfonia, a varsity string ensemble led by Overree, tied for second place in the same category.

"To have two ensembles from the same school named winners of this year's American Prize is no small feat," said Principal Kerri Finnesand. “I am so proud of these dedicated students and educators for this accomplishment.”

The American Prize, established in 2010, is the country's most comprehensive performing arts competition, drawing musicians, vocalists and ensembles nationwide.