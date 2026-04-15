What’s Happening in the Katy Area, April 16–19

CITY OF KATY, Texas — Spring has officially taken hold in the Katy area, and the next seven days offer something for nearly every taste — from outdoor concerts and a car show on Historic Town Square to a trio of local farmers markets, free yoga in the park and a singing competition with $1,000 on the line.

Here’s a look at what’s happening April 15–21.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16: Story Time at the Libraries

The Katy area’s branch libraries offer free programming Thursday for families and little ones. Family Story Time is scheduled at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, while Totally Toddler Time runs at the Maud Smith Marks Branch Library. Both sessions are free and geared toward early readers and their caregivers.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17: Live Music

The weekend kicks off Friday with live music at Central Green Park and a community business milestone.

The Urbans bring their Latin rock sound to Central Green Park Friday evening for “Rock the Night,” part of the park’s popular outdoor concert series.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18: The Biggest Day of the Week

Saturday packs the most action into a single day, with events spread from Historic Town Square to Fulshear.

Katy Car Showdown

The Katy Car Showdown rolls into Historic Town Square at 904 Avenue C from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a full day of community fun, featuring awards for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and top three in each class. Families can also enjoy live music, kids activities and food trucks.

Grange Spring Garage Sale

Bargain hunters can head to Grange starting at 7 a.m. for the community’s first annual spring garage sale, running through noon.

Cinco Ranch II Garage Sale

The Cinco Ranch II community also hosts a neighborhood garage sale Saturday, giving shoppers two treasure hunts in a single morning.

Katy Idol at Katy Vibes

Katy Vibes, located at 24757 Katy Freeway, hosts another round of its Katy Idol singing competition Saturday at 4 p.m. The weekly contest runs through May with a $1,000 grand prize on the line. Audition rounds continue each Saturday, so aspiring performers still have time to enter. Contact info@katyvibes.com for entry details.

Adrians Fault at Central Green Park

Central Green Park closes out the evening with a live outdoor performance by Adrians Fault Saturday night.

Farmers Market on Grand Parkway

Early risers can start Saturday at the Farmers Market on Grand Parkway, running from 8 a.m. to noon at the Church of the Holy Apostles at 1225 W. Grand Parkway South, between Kingsland and Highland Knolls. The market — formerly known as the LaCenterra Farmers Market — offers locally grown produce, locally raised meats, farm-fresh eggs, raw honey, freshly baked breads, locally roasted coffee, jams, multi-cultural foods and artisan crafts. Easy parking on site; leashed pets are welcome.

Old Katy Farmers Market at The Dryer

History lovers and fresh-food shoppers will want to add a stop at the Old Katy Farmers Market at The Dryer, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5339 E. Third St. in the heart of Old Katy. Nestled in the shadow of the historic J.V. Cardiff and Sons Rice Dryers — built in 1943 and still the tallest structures in Katy at 177 feet — the certified farmers market focuses on fresh, locally grown and harvested products including vegetables, fruit, eggs, dairy, meats, honey, baked goods and prepared foods. Admission is free. As a bonus, the Katy Train now runs loops around the property during market hours for per person; children under 2 ride free. Parking is available at Katy Beer Garden adjacent to the silos.

Fulshear Farmers’ Market

A few miles west, the Fulshear Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9035 Bois D’Arc Lane at FM 1093 in Fulshear. Operating since 2014, the market draws more than 50 vendors each week with seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, farm eggs, freshly baked bread, tamales, local honey, handmade chocolates, salsa, fresh juices and prepared foods. Admission is free; vendors accept cash and card. Leashed pets are welcome. Arrive by mid-morning for the best selection.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19: LaCenterra Farmers Market

The weekend wraps up Sunday with the LaCenterra Farmers Market at Cinco Ranch, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. The Sunday event features locally sourced produce, pasture-raised eggs, raw Texas honey, cold-pressed juices, artisan jams, baked goods and prepared foods.

Looking ahead:

Katy Sip N Stroll — Friday, April 25

The area’s longest-running wine and culinary event returns Friday, April 25, as Katy Sip N Stroll 2026 takes place from 6–9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris Event Center. Now in its 31st year, the evening benefits Christ Clinic, a nonprofit providing free medical care to uninsured Katy-area residents. More than 300 beverage tastings and 35-plus restaurants compete for Premier Culinary Awards. General admission $65; VIP $110. Tickets at sipandstroll.com.