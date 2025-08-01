Another Arrest Made in Katy McDonald's Shooting

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Another suspect has been arrested and charged with federal gun crimes in connection with the March murder at a North Fry Road McDonald's that killed 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza, who was purchasing Happy Meals for his grandchildren when he was shot.

Tyler Jordan now faces two federal felonies related to possession of an unregistered machine gun, according to federal court records. Jordan was taken into custody Tuesday in Katy, bringing the total number of arrests in this case to three, two have been charged federally because a machine gun was used in the crime.

Federal investigators determined that the weapon involved was a Glock pistol illegally modified with an automatic switch, allowing it to function like a machine gun.

According to court documents, Jordan identified his friend Antoine Ridge as the shooter. Ridge was previously charged with murder in March and he also faces federal gun charges in connection with Arbaiza's death.

While Ridge allegedly owned and fired the weapon, surveillance video evidence shows Jordan had also possessed the modified firearm.

The murder occurred on March 16 when a fight erupted between two gangs inside the popular fast-food restaurant. During the altercation, two men drew weapons and opened fire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Read our previous coverage of this case.

Arbaiza was struck five times in the chest, liver, and spine. Despite being airlifted to the hospital, he died from his injuries. Making the case even more tragic is that Arbaiza's wife and grandchildren were waiting in the car when the shooting happened. They saw and heard the commotion created by the deadly incident.

During the gunfight, Jordan sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and received medical treatment. While recovering, he cooperated with police interviews where investigators say he admitted to possessing the weapon used in the shooting.

Paul Whitley, a third individual involved in the incident, was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Jordan during the restaurant gunfight.

Federal Court Proceedings and Potential Penalties

Jordan made his initial federal court appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in downtown Houston. Federal prosecutors are requesting that Jordan remain in custody until trial and have asked for a detention hearing.

If convicted on the federal gun charges, Jordan could face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines reaching $500,000.

