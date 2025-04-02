School Board Approves $3.8 Million Contract for Classroom Safety Locks

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — All 11,000 classrooms across Katy Independent School District (KISD) will be equipped with specialized FlipLoks before the upcoming 2025-26 school year, enhancing campus security during lockdown situations.

At their March 31 meeting, the KISD board of trustees unanimously approved a $3.8 million contract with FlipLok, LLC to implement this safety measure. School Board President Victor Perez says student and staff safety is important to him and the whole board.

"We listened to the recommendations and appreciate the expertise of our safety and emergency management personnel," Perez said. "These locks would only be used in an emergency, not during normal daily operations."

KISD Police Chief David Rider noted that while the district already maintains comprehensive safety protocols—some implemented ahead of mandates from the 2023 Texas Legislature—the new locks provide additional protection and peace of mind.

"These FlipLoks would give an added layer of protection and a visible affirmation to the students and staff that the door was locked and secured and they were behind a locked door," Rider said.

According to Rider, KISD already requires classroom doors to remain locked during instructional hours. The FipLoks represent an emergency-only security enhancement that won't affect day-to-day operations.

The FlipLok system features a robust design installed into door frames with four-inch screws. During an emergency, the locking mechanism swings toward the door and drops into locked position. The versatile system works with both inward and outward swinging doors and can be quickly released with a single motion.

× FlipLok

Funding for this security upgrade comes from the voter-approved 2023 bond for facility improvements and safety initiatives.

In related actions, the board approved applications for three cybersecurity grants through Governor Abbott's office, focusing on professional development for technology teams and security network assessments. These grants require approximately $16,000 in matching funds from the district, representing 20% of the $66,000 total.

The district will also pursue additional state funding, including $136,000 for upgraded body-worn cameras, $446,000 for radio communications, $171,000 for community outreach programs, and $164,000 for initiatives promoting positive student behavior and enhanced school safety.

Installation of the FlipLok systems will be coordinated between district operations and FlipLok teams, with work scheduled outside school hours and during student holidays to minimize disruption.