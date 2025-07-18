Sawyer Brown Band to Headline 2025 Katy Rice Harvest Festival

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The City of Katy will bring country act Sawyer Brown Band to downtown for the 44th annual Rice Harvest Festival this fall.

Set for Oct. 11-12, 2025, at the downtown square on Second Street and Avenue C, the festival will feature the award-winning band as Saturday night's main attraction.

"The excitement is building for the 44th Annual Katy Rice Harvest Festival, and this year's celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever," said a June 17 press release from the city.

Sawyer Brown Brings Decades of Country Music Experience

Sawyer Brown first gained national attention as winners of the TV talent show "Star Search" in 1984, which launched their decades-long career. They've released 18 studio albums and charted more than 50 times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles: "Step That Step" (1985), "Some Girls Do" (1992) and "Thank God for You" (1993). Their accolades include the Country Music Association's Horizon Award in 1985 and the Academy of Country Music's Vocal Group of the Year award in 1997.

Known for blending traditional country with rock and pop elements, Sawyer Brown has been dubbed "the Rolling Stones of Country Music" for their high-energy live performances. Their influential sound helped pave the way for a new direction in country music, making them favorites at festivals, theaters and casinos nationwide.

New Festival Attractions Include AgVenture Area and Sports Zone

This year's Rice Harvest Festival expands beyond music with several new attractions. The AgVenture Area will showcase Katy's agricultural heritage through a large petting zoo, pony rides and interactive exhibits highlighting the city's rice farming history. Sports enthusiasts can gather in the new Sports Zone to watch college and professional football games throughout the weekend.

MacGregor Entertainment returns to operate the carnival. The carnival will offer rides and games suitable for all ages.

Affordable Festival Tickets Support Community Programs

Festival admission costs $10 for adults, while children 12 and younger enter free. Carnival wristbands providing unlimited access to rides and games are available for $30 per day or $50 for the full weekend. Tickets can be purchased and more information is available at katyriceharvestfestival.com which including a frequently asked questions page.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for community programs, with all proceeds supporting grants and scholarships through the Rotary Club of Katy partnership.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Tourism & Marketing Event Coordinator Kaci Maris at Kmaris@cityofkaty.com.

Festival Hours

Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12 – 6 p.m.

