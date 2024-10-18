Safety upgrades to Cinco Ranch crosswalks near schools

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several crosswalks near Cinco Ranch schools are being upgraded to enhance safety for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Two key upgrades are part of the new design. Pedestrians and cyclists can now activate a red light that stops traffic using a button, and "staggered crosswalks" are being added in the median between lanes, requiring cyclists to slow down while crossing the road. Staggered sidewalks have a zig-zag pattern that prevents a cyclist from dashing through the crosswalk.The new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalks, known as HAWK signals, include red lights above the crosswalks.

"High-Intensity Activated Crosswalks represent a significant step forward in our commitment to pedestrian and bike safety," said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales. "By enhancing visibility and ensuring drivers are aware of crossing pedestrians or bikers, we are making our streets safer for everyone."

× 1 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News These lights are positioned above the crosswalk and are activated by pedestrians. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News The new staggered sidewalk in the median along South Mason Road near Creech Elementary School and the Ballard House. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News The button that activates the red lights above the sidewalk along South Mason Road near Creech Elementary School. Prev Next

The first HAWK Signal to become operational with a staggered crosswalk is along South Mason Road near the Ballard House and Creech Elementary School. The same intersection where Cinco Ranch High School student Logan Dark died one year ago when he was struck by a car while riding in the crosswalk.

Commissioner Morales, working with Fort Bend County engineering has moved that crosswalk a few feet north and added the Hawk Signal and staggered sidewalk. So when cyclist are riding on the Willowfork Drainage District trails they will need to slow down, and make a turn to access the sidewalk and then cross a staggered crosswalk which required cyclists to hit the brakes again while crossing South Mason Road.

HAWK signals are also being installed along Fry Road near Beck Junior High School and Westheimer Parkway near Williams Elementary School. Those signals will be operational once power issues are resolved.

The cost for each crosswalk upgrade is $100,000 according to Commissioner Morales.

The Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office and Fort Bend County Engineering will assess other locations with high pedestrian activity to determine whether HAWK signals are warranted.

"Together, we can foster a community where walking and biking is not just a mode of transportation, but a right for all residents," Morales said.

The author of this article is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.