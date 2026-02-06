Prosecutors reveal evidence against Katy area murder suspect

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Toll road records, surveillance video and witness identification led investigators to charge a 41-year-old Round Rock man with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two people at a Katy area home on Jan. 12, according to a prosecutor's charging document.

Norman Lee Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Lopez and Trinette Lopez at 3718 Bent Springs Lane in Katy. Johnson was taken into custody Jan. 14 in Round Rock on an open harassment warrant.

Deputies find two shooting victims dead at Katy home

According to the charging document, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the home at approximately 6:15 a.m. Jan. 12 for a shooting death investigation. Deputies found both victims inside the home with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel pronounced them dead at the scene.

The couple's two adult children told investigators they had ongoing issues with Johnson, who is the biological father of their adopted 7-year-old sibling, regarding the child's adoption. The children said Johnson had made numerous threats toward the family.

Surveillance video shows suspect stalking his victims for hours before fatal shooting

Surveillance video from the scene shows a blue Nissan SUV parking near the home at approximately 3:49 a.m. A person wearing a light-colored jacket with dark pants can be seen walking from the vehicle and entering the home's driveway, where he waited for an extended period.

At approximately 5:25 a.m., Christopher Lopez can be seen exiting the front door and walking toward the driveway. The suspect then charges toward Christopher Lopez, forcing him backward toward the front door. A commotion can be heard, followed by the sound of a handgun slide and three gunshots. The suspect then flees to the blue Nissan SUV.

Family member identifies Norman Lee Johnson in surveillance footage

Gerald Johnson, who is the first cousin of both the defendant and victim Trinette Lopez, told investigators he is certain the person in the surveillance video is Johnson based on his walk, stride, stature and stance.

Austin toll road records place suspect's vehicle traveling toward Katy

Investigators confirmed Johnson's wife owns a blue 2017 Nissan Rouge bearing Texas license plate VTB3811, which matches the vehicle seen in the surveillance videos.

Toll road records show the vehicle scanned on the Austin Toll Road at 1:30 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. Jan. 12. Video from a gym in Giddings shows a similar vehicle traveling east on U.S. 290 at 2:10 a.m., approximately 50 minutes after the vehicle scanned at the toll plaza.

Investigators determined Johnson had ample time to drive from his Round Rock home to the victims' Katy residence, wait at the scene and drive back to Round Rock.

Suspect cannot explain why his vehicle was at crime scene

Johnson confirmed the vehicle was his wife's but could not explain why it was observed at the scene. His wife tried to corroborate his story that he was at home but could not confirm his whereabouts between 11:30 p.m. and 7:54 a.m.

Johnson later told investigators he contacted the family via Facebook Messenger and demanded to know where the adopted child was located. He made suggestions he was kidnapping the child.

Johnson Could Face the Death Penalty

Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the capital murder charge against Johnson. Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without parole or the death penalty. A decision on bond will be made at an upcoming court hearing.