Rooftop SWAT standoff at Greenhouse Road Chick-fil-A

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A wild Friday morning scene unfolded at a Katy-area Chick-fil-A when a man scrambled onto the restaurant's roof, hurled objects at deputies below and launched into a profanity-laced tirade.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's office said deputies responded to the disturbance call at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and the Katy Freeway shortly before 9:30 a.m.

What started as a routine call quickly escalated into a three-hour spectacle as the suspect refused to come down, forcing deputies to call in SWAT, a ladder truck and a drone to watch his movements from the air.

With assistance from SWAT and the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department, the man was eventually brought down safely and transported to a hospital.

"The incident was successfully completed with no injuries," Harris County ESD 48 said in a statement."

The suspect, whose name and age was not released, had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for possession of dangerous drugs in Galveston County. He is being charged with criminal mischief.