Screenshot 2026-01-10 at 8.18.05 AM.png

Jordan Davis

The man who caused a three hour rooftop SWAT standoff at the Katy Chick-fil-A on Greenhouse at the Katy Freeway on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Rooftop SWAT standoff at Greenhouse Road Chick-fil-A

by

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A wild Friday morning scene unfolded at a Katy-area Chick-fil-A when a man scrambled onto the restaurant's roof, hurled objects at deputies below and launched into a profanity-laced tirade.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's office said deputies responded to the disturbance call at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and the Katy Freeway shortly before 9:30 a.m.

What started as a routine call quickly escalated into a three-hour spectacle as the suspect refused to come down, forcing deputies to call in SWAT, a ladder truck and a drone to watch his movements from the air. 

With assistance from SWAT and the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department, the man was eventually brought down safely and transported to a hospital.

"The incident was successfully completed with no injuries," Harris County ESD 48 said in a statement."

The suspect, whose name and age was not released, had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for possession of dangerous drugs in Galveston County. He is being charged with criminal mischief.

×

1 of 4

Screenshot 2026-01-10 at 8.20.12 AM.png

Jordan Davis

A fire truck was used to help law enforcement reach the roof during the SWAT standoff at the Greenhouse Road Chick-fil-A.

×

2 of 4

Screenshot 2026-01-10 at 7.59.41 AM.png

Constable Terry Albritton

A Precinct 5 Deputy Constable on the roof with the man who caused the standoff.

×

3 of 4

Screenshot 2026-01-10 at 8.18.05 AM.png

Jordan Davis

This man created a three hour SWAT standoff at Greenhouse Road Chick-fil-A on January 9, 2026.

×

4 of 4

Screenshot 2026-01-10 at 8.20.49 AM.png

Constable Terry Albritton

The incident cause a great deal of interest as officers worked to end the Chick-fil-A standoff.