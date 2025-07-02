Robotic Heart Surgery: Houston Methodist West Patient's Amazing Recovery Story After Minimally Invasive Cardiac Procedure

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A full year has passed since Carlos Gutierrez made medical history as the inaugural patient to receive minimally invasive robotic heart surgery at Houston Methodist West Hospital in the Katy area.

The innovative robotic-assisted cardiac procedure enabled Gutierrez to resume his passion for travel, golf, and soccer with significantly reduced recovery time compared to conventional open-heart operations, which typically require up to six months of healing.

Following a 2021 diagnosis of severe coronary artery blockages and angina chest pain, Gutierrez managed his heart disease through medications and lifestyle modifications for two years. However, his cardiovascular symptoms continued to interfere with his quality of life.

"My wife was eager to travel and live life, but I was hesitant to go far with this heart issue," Gutierrez recalled. After his cardiologist referred him to Dr. Mini Sivadasan, a robotic cardiovascular surgery specialist at Houston Methodist West Hospital, Gutierrez chose to consider the advanced minimally invasive surgical option.

This robotic heart surgery approach spared Gutierrez from the extended recovery period and physical restrictions commonly experienced with traditional open-heart cardiac surgery. Just three months post-surgery, he was exploring Spain alongside his family. "It felt incredible to be out and about, enjoying life again without the pressure or fear I had before," he shared.

× 1 of 2 Expand HMW Carlos in Mexico City with his family. × 2 of 2 Expand HMW Carlos is traveling again. Prev Next

"The surgery was nothing like I expected," Gutierrez explained. "Instead of the traditional open-heart surgery with a large chest incision and long recovery, this was done through a small 3-inch incision and three tiny holes using robotic technology. I was in the hospital just a few days and back to work within a week."

Throughout the past twelve months, Gutierrez has returned to his beloved pastimes, including weekly golf games, soccer participation, and planning excursions to Florida, California, Greece, and Italy.

"At 62, I wasn't sure what to expect from heart surgery, but the robotic-assisted approach gave me my life back much faster than I ever imagined," he noted. "It truly was a blessing."

× Expand Houston Methodist West Dr. Mini Sivadasan

Dr. Mini Sivadasan, who continues performing robotic cardiac procedures and coronary artery bypass surgery at Houston Methodist West Hospital in Katy, explained the technology's benefits: "This technology provides a safer, less invasive alternative for patients requiring coronary artery bypass. It reduces complications, shortens hospital stays and accelerates recovery, helping patients like Carlos quickly return to their active lifestyles."

"Every patient deserves a treatment plan that doesn't just extend life, but preserves quality of life," Dr. Sivadasan emphasized. "That's what we're able to offer with this advanced surgical technique, and seeing patients return to what they love is the most rewarding part of what I do."