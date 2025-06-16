Robert Babin charged with attacking mother Lisa with a Hammer at their Katy area home

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A 24-year-old Harris County man faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking his 61-year-old mother with a hammer Wednesday evening, reportedly sending a detailed confession messages to a friend through a gaming app, according to court documents, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Babin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the attack at their shared home on Holly Way Lane which is in a neighborhood off Barker Cypress Road, north of Morton Road. His mother Lisa survived the attack and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Gaming App Confession Leads to Arrest

Investigators reportedly said Babin sent messages to a friend confessing to the hammer attack. The friend discovered the two-hour-old messages on a gaming app and contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to court documents, the messages read:

"I am in trouble and I need your help. I just assaulted my mother with a hammer, I got angry, I don't know what to do, I can't go to prison. I have to get rid of the hammer and destroy the evidence before the police get there. I don't want to end up on Death Row. I hit her a few times on the head and the side. She's barely breathing."

Mother Found Bleeding in Backyard

Deputies found the victim bleeding in the backyard. Her injuries were so severe she wasn't able to speak to them, according to investigators.

Court documents state that Babin "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to Lisa Babin" "by striking her on the side of head with a hammer" and that "the Defendant used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely a hammer."

Suspect Claims Confusion Upon Return Home

Investigators reportedly say Babin told them he had left his mother napping at the house that morning while he went to the store. They say he expressed confusion about the police presence when he returned and repeatedly claimed he didn't know what had happened.

Bond Set at $150,000

Babin's court-appointed attorney argued for a $30,000 bond, noting his lack of criminal history and reportedly describing him as a "high-functioning person with autism."

A hearing officer sided with prosecutors and set Babin's bond at $150,000. The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge is a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

Babin remains in the Harris County Jail. One source reported that Lisa was in serious condition, while another described her as unresponsive when found.