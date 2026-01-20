Katy graduate remembers legendary coach Mike Johnston's transformative impact on Tigers football

By Joe Glenn Hyde, Katy High School Class of 1982

KATY, Texas — In the annals of Texas high school football, few coaches have left a mark as indelible as Mike Johnston. The visionary leader who turned the Katy Tigers from perennial underachievers into a state powerhouse passed away on January 10, 2026, at age 79. His legacy endures not just in the five state titles Katy has won since his arrival, but in the timeless principles of discipline, preparation, and teamwork he instilled—principles that continue to inspire programs across the Lone Star State, from the Houston suburbs to the wide-open fields of West Texas.

Building a Dynasty in Katy's Early Years

Johnston's early years at Katy set the stage for his transformative impact. Arriving in 1982, he inherited a program reeling from a major shift: Just two years prior, Katy had jumped from mediocre performance in 3A football against small schools like Brenham, Bellville, and Sealy to competing in the 5A division against powerhouse Spring Branch ISD and Alief ISD teams. This reclassification coincided with Katy's student body being split in half to found Katy Taylor High School, diluting talent and resources. Surrounded by farms and rice fields amid Houston's rapid westward expansion, Johnston saw opportunity where others saw obstacles. He set out to forge champions from cowpokes, building a foundation that would withstand the encroaching urbanization swallowing traditional Katy.

The 1997 State Championship: Katy's Breakthrough Season

By 1986, he ended a 23-year playoff drought, but the real breakthrough came in 1997. That season, the Tigers finished 14-1 and captured their first state championship—a 24-3 demolition of the Longview Lobos on December 20 at the Astrodome in Houston. It was a game that encapsulated Johnston's philosophy: physical, ground-dominant football paired with opportunistic defense.

The Tigers' offense, led by quarterback Matt Gore, running back Bronston Carroll, and a relentless line, controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage. Carroll rushed for a game-high 121 yards on 26 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown, while Gore added a 1-yard scoring run and a 38-yard touchdown pass to Mason White. The defense limited Longview to just 43 rushing yards and a single field goal, with lineman Lance Redmon delivering a highlight-reel 12-yard sack on Lobos quarterback Jay Hurst. The win wasn't just a title; it was the foundation for everything that followed.

Mike Johnston's Winning Record at Katy High School

Coach Johnston's overall record at Katy High School from 1982 to 2003 was 200 wins and 75 losses, spanning 22 seasons. During this time, he led the Tigers to 13 district championships, five state championship game appearances (1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2003), and three state titles (1997, 2000, 2003).

Current Katy coach Gary Joseph often points to that 1997 team as the blueprint.

"Players from 40 years ago could still call the plays," Joseph has said, underscoring how Johnston's unchanging system—same offense, same uniforms, same emphasis on fundamentals—has kept the Tigers dominant. The 1997 championship ended a long wait and proved that consistency and belief could transform any program.

Coaching Legacy Beyond Katy ISD

Johnston's influence extended beyond Katy. After retiring from public education in 2003, he coached Houston Christian High School from 2004 to 2011, compiling a 48-44 record and reaching the TAPPS Division II semifinals in 2007. He remains one of only five coaches to win a UIL state title and then lead a private school team, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to developing young men on and off the field.

Remembering Coach Johnston's Impact on Texas Football

A devout Christian, Johnston prioritized character as much as wins, teaching life lessons that transcended the gridiron. Tributes poured in across Texas following his passing. Fans and former players shared memories of his humility, his impact, and his role in building Katy into "KATY." One said simply, "RIP Coach Johnston. You made Katy, KATY."

Katy ISD honored him by naming Mike Johnston Field at Legacy Stadium—a fitting tribute to the man who built an empire from scratch. As West Texas teams chase their own dreams, they owe a nod to coaches like Johnston, whose 1997 breakthrough and enduring system prove that greatness is built one disciplined play at a time.

Joe Glenn Hyde is the President and producer of SanAngeloLive.com in San Angelo and SouthPlainsLive.com in Lubbock. This story first appeared in Hyde's publications.