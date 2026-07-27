Rebecca Fox announces Oct. 12 retirement from Katy ISD Board

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Longtime Katy ISD Trustee Rebecca Fox announced Monday night that she intends to retire from the Board of Trustees on Oct. 12, creating a vacancy that trustees have the option to fill.

Fox made the announcement during the board's regular meeting, saying she wants to spend time with her daughter and son-in-law in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following the birth of a grandchild.

"I don't want to miss that. I don't want to piecemeal that," Fox told fellow trustees.

Fox said she will remain on the board through Oct. 11 to complete her responsibilities as a director with the Texas Association of School Boards, including attending the organization's annual conference.

"My intent is to resign, or as I call it, retire, my role as a Katy ISD trustee on October 12th," she said.

More than two decades of service

Fox was first elected to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in 2004 and served until she was defeated in her 2019 re-election bid. She returned to the board after winning election in 2021 and was re-elected in 2024 to represent Position 6. Her current term is scheduled to expire in May 2027.

During her remarks, Fox reflected on the district's growth during her years in office.

"It has changed me," she said. "Something I'm so proud of, not for me, but for all of us, the changes that have happened... It's just so incredible."

She also expressed confidence in the district's current board.

"You can feel calmness, right? We're having fun. We're laughing again," Fox said. "I'm confident with that."

Board to consider how vacancy will be filled

Board President Lance Redmon said board leadership plans to meet this week to discuss the next steps before bringing a recommendation to the full board.

"My initial plan would probably have board leadership meet this week and maybe come up with a recommendation and then present that to everybody," Redmon said. "It'll be on the agenda in one of the future meetings, and we can talk about it."

Under Section 11.060 of the Texas Education Code, the remaining trustees may appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the next regular trustee election or choose to call a special election. Because less than one year remains in Fox's term, state law does not require the board to fill the vacancy. The trustees also have the option of leaving the seat vacant until voters elect a successor in the May 2027 trustee election.

Fox said she announced her plans nearly three months before her departure to give trustees and the community time to prepare for the transition.

Campaign funds to benefit education foundation

Fox also said she will close her campaign account and donate the remaining funds to the Katy ISD Education Foundation.

"For all those who donated to my campaign, you'll still be donating to the children in classrooms," she said.

She concluded by thanking the community for its support throughout her years on the board.

"My love and dedication for the children, the parents, the community and the staff who love them will never change," Fox said. "Thank you for your support and love. I never take it for granted."