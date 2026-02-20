Race underway for three open Katy City Council seats

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The race to fill three Katy City Council seats is underway, with eight candidates filing to seek those positions.

Incumbent Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris, Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson cannot seek re-election under term limits. The filing deadline was Feb. 14.

The May 2 municipal election, combined with January's special election of Paula Taylor to the other Ward A seat, means Katy will have four new council members and the most significant turnover on the council in years.

The term of the other Ward B seat, held by Gina Hicks, also expires in 2027. Hicks is under term limits and cannot seek re-election. Mayor Dusty Thiele's term expires in 2028, and he is also term limited.

Here is an overview of who is running for each seat.

Council Member-at-Large

Arbra Bailey II, a graduate student, will face Paul Follis, a former Alief ISD and Houston police officer. Both are making their first run for public office.

Ward A

Johnston Dietz, an operations manager at JDR Cable Systems, will face J.R. Richardson, an account manager with Fidium Fiber. Both are making their first run for public office.

Ward B

Roger Lowry, a retiree, will face Michael Meihls, a business owner; Michael Payne, an IT manager; and Lyn Hunter Sullivan, a graphic designer. Payne ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2025. The others are making their first run for public office.

Election information

For more information about voting and polling places in the municipal election, visit the city's elections page.

