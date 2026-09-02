Prostate Cancer Awareness Month puts focus on screening, early detection

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Doctors at Houston Methodist West Hospital are using Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to encourage men to understand their risk for the disease and talk with their physicians about whether screening is appropriate.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men and the second-leading cause of cancer death among American men, according to the American Cancer Society. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime.

Risk increases with age. About six in 10 prostate cancer cases are diagnosed in men 65 or older, while African American men face a higher risk of developing and dying from the disease. Family history is another significant factor, with men whose father or brother had prostate cancer facing more than twice the risk of developing it themselves.

“Many men don’t realize that early prostate cancer often causes no symptoms at all,” said Dr. Michael Brooks, a urologic oncologist at Houston Methodist West Hospital. “That’s why understanding your personal risk factors and screenings are so important because early detection in prostate cancer provide more treatment options and better outcomes.”

Screening can detect cancer before symptoms appear

A prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, blood test is commonly used to screen for prostate cancer. Men should discuss with their doctors when screening is appropriate based on factors including age, family history and individual risk.

Possible symptoms of prostate cancer can include difficulty urinating, a weak urine stream, blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, unexplained weight loss, unusual fatigue and persistent pain in the hips, back or chest.

However, the absence of symptoms does not necessarily mean cancer is absent, making conversations about screening particularly important for men at increased risk.

More than 3.5 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer are alive today, according to the American Cancer Society.

Lifestyle and individual risk matter

Houston Methodist West also recommends maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet while limiting red meat and high-fat dairy products as part of an overall approach to reducing cancer risk.

Brooks said decisions about screening and treatment should be tailored to the individual rather than based on a single approach for every patient.

“Prostate cancer is not a one-size-fits-all, and neither is screening or treatment,” Brooks said. “The best approach is one that takes into consideration each individual patient’s risk factors and overall health. Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is an excellent reminder for us all to initiate these conversations and get screened early.”

Men who want more information or want to schedule an appointment with a Houston Methodist West urologist can call 832-522-8300 or visit Houston Methodist's urology website. Watch this video featuring Dr. Brooks.

Take Action this month

Houston Methodist West encourages men and their families to use Prostate Cancer Awareness Month as a reminder to schedule screenings and talk to their healthcare providers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Houston Methodist West urologist, visit houstonmethodist.org/spg/urology/katy or call 832.522.8300.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Brooks, please contact Natalie Hall at njhall@houstonmethodist.org.