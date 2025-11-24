UPDATE: Woman charged in King's Lounge murder due in court Tuesday; $500K bond sought

This story was update after Sheriff Gonzales provide new information that is referenced below.

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 47-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a bar owner at King's Lounge, the Katy bar he owned.

Latocha Muckleroy was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Hussein Ali, 48, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened early Sunday, and prosecutors are asking for a $500,000 bond.

Deputies respond to shooting at Katy Freeway bar

"Overnight, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded to a shooting at a bar located at 20920 Katy Freeway," Gonzalez said in a social media post.

The bar is along the service road of the Katy Freeway westbound, near North Westgreen Boulevard.

"Upon arrival, deputies found the owner of the bar, Hussein Ali, 48, suffering from a gunshot wound," Gonzalez said. "The alleged shooter, Latocha Muckleroy, was still on-scene."

Ali was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Sheriff updates information about the case

"Additional follow-up investigation has revealed that there was no connection between the lounge owner, Mr. Ali and defendant Muckleroy," Gonzalez said in a social media post on Monday morning. He had earlier indicated that the two had previously been a couple.

"Muckleroy went to the location and was involved in a verbal confrontation with her ex-boyfriend in the patio area of the lounge," he said. The ex-boyfriend went into the main lounge area to avoid Muckleroy. The defendant left briefly to her vehicle where it is believed she retrieved a pistol. The lounge owner/victim, Mr. Ali, tried to prevent Muckleroy from entering the lounge and she allegedly shot Mr. Ali."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100.

According to the charging document, Muckleroy "did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Hussain Hasan Ali" by shooting him with a firearm.

Muckleroy was booked into the Harris County Jail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25 where she's expected to enter a plea and the judge is expected to set her bond.