Power Problem Briefly Knocks Out Water Service for 14,000 Cinco Ranch Customers

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Thousands of Katy-area residents woke up Thursday to low water pressure, discolored water, or no water at all after what was described as a "power anomaly" which knocked out a booster station serving the Cinco Ranch community.

Inframark told KPRC that approximately 14,000 customers were affected beginning around 6:30 a.m. Service was restored a within about 45 minutes, the utility provider said.

A request from Covering Katy News for information from Cinco MUD 3 was acknowledged but we are still awaiting a response with information.

The sudden pressure drop also triggered a flood of concerned calls from residents, overwhelming Inframark's phone lines and causing them to crash.

Some people experienced discolored water which can be fixed by running faucets in kitchens and bathrooms until the water becomes clear. Flushing toilets is also helpful to keep the bowl from becoming discolored.

Todd Burrer, President of Utility Districts, told KPRC 2 that the power anomaly cut electricity to one of Inframark's Cinco Ranch booster stations, causing the disruption. At the time Burrer said crews were still working to determine what caused the problem.

Water pressure has since been fully restored across the affected area.