100 attend watch party for Goodtaste with Tanji feature on Katy and its restaurants

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — About 100 people gathered Saturday morning at Katy Beer Garden to watch themselves and Katy featured on a popular regional television program spotlighting the city's culinary scene.

The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the watch party as Goodtaste with Tanji broadcast a special episode focused entirely on Katy restaurants, featuring comments from residents and scenes and information about the community.

Goodtaste with Tanji profiles restaurants throughout Texas and airs locally on KPRC Channel 2 and other stations around the state. Only once before, with the small West Texas city of Marfa, has Goodtaste focused an entire program on one community and its attractions. Typically, an episode has segments from across Texas.

During the watch party at the Katy Beer Garden, 5345 E. Third St., people applauded as some attendees saw themselves on television, talking about the food at the restaurants where they were interviewed.

Jamie Wolman, who serves on the Keep Katy Beautiful board of directors, was among those featured during a previous segment about Midway BBQ. She said it was an honor for Katy to have a community-focused episode.

"I love all the information about Katy," Wolman said. "I love that it shows all the wonderful people in Katy and our community. What an honor to be chosen because we are such a hidden gem. Now, everybody's going to know about us."

Former Mayor Don Elder Jr. said the show was great public relations for Katy.

"It promotes the City of Katy and it promotes the things that we have here available to people in our community and those around us," Elder said.

Southern Dough Owner Connects Show with Katy Chamber for Production

Edgar Carlson is a co-owner of Southern Dough Baking Co., 908 Avenue B. Goodtaste profiled his restaurant in November 2024. Carlson said many customers from outside the Greater Houston area visited after seeing the profile.

He thought other Katy-area restaurants should get their moment on the air. Carlson and Patton, a former San Antonio journalist, has mutual contacts at Sysco, a Houston-based supplier of food and restaurant essentials, and a Goodtaste sponsor. Goya Foods, another sponsor, has a regional headquarters in Brookshire and the show frequently features segments with its executive chef.

At the urging of city leaders who supported the project but didn't have the budget for it, Carlson approached the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, which prepared a Convention and Tourism Bureau sales tax grant to fund production. The Katy City Council approved the $28,000 request in August and production began.

Chamber Vice President Loved the Show

Adrienne Davitz, the chamber's membership and community relations vice president, said the program exceeded expectations.

"It was City of Katy-focused, which was what we were wanting to do," Davitz said. "We can expand and do bigger things possibly later, but we were proud to see the community support put together with the production."

Katy Episode is already streaming for all to see

While the show aired Saturday and was rebroadcast Sunday, it will also be available on demand on the Goodtaste with Tanji website. Or you can watch it below on Goodtaste's YouTube channel.

Goodtaste with Tanji airs on KPRC on Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday mornings at 5:30 a.m. Check local listings, as scheduling may vary.