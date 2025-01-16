OPINION: Politics and Katy ISD's School Naming Process

The school board candidacy of Katy ISD namesake James Cross highlights the inadequacies in Katy ISD's school naming policies, which lack sufficient safeguards against political exploitation. The current policies need updating to prevent the use of school naming processes for campaign purposes, as evidenced by the timing of Mr. Cross's candidacy for school board against board president Victor Perez.

The timing raises eyebrows: Just thirty-seven days separated the Katy School Board's decision to name Elementary School 48 after James and Mitzi Cross from Mr. Cross's official filing for a school board seat. Given that January 15, 2025 was the earliest possible filing date, it appears his campaign preparations likely coincided with the school naming process. This close sequence of events - the school naming followed shortly by his candidacy announcement - naturally prompts questions about their relationship. He did not reveal his political plans when the school district told us he deserved to have his name on a school. The public has a right to know, who knew about his political plans and when did they know it?

Running for school board while having a school named after oneself creates significant political advantages, particularly during the construction phase of that school. This timing provides numerous campaign and photo opportunities through standard district activities: mascot selection, color choices, and community meetings with parents. When these routine school planning events overlap with a candidate's campaign - especially one whose name is on the building - it becomes difficult to distinguish between legitimate district outreach and campaign activities. This intersection of personal recognition and public service raises legitimate concerns about the integrity of both the school naming process and board elections.

Given Cross's position as former popular principal of Cinco Ranch High School, the public may reasonably question the timing of these events. Having his name selected for a new school just before its high-visibility construction phase - which coincides with his campaign against incumbent Perez - creates a concerning appearance. This timing raises legitimate questions: was the naming decision based solely on Cross's service to the district, or was it strategically timed to provide maximum visibility during a planned campaign?

The biography of James and Mitzi Cross, circulated when the administration proposed honoring them with the district's highest recognition - a school naming - is notably lacking in specific accomplishments. Instead, it focuses heavily on members of his family, not him specifically.

"James comes from a family of educators. His brother served as a teacher and coach at WoodCreek Junior High in Katy ISD and as assistant principal in Cy-Fair ISD. The couple's daughter and son-in-law are both teachers in Katy ISD, with their son-in-law having previously been named Teacher of the Year at West Memorial Junior High in 2018. James and Mitzi's youngest daughter is currently pursuing a career in education."

While having a family dedicated to education is admirable, it raises questions about whether this alone merits having one's name on a school building. The biography notably omits any specific achievements or contributions that would warrant such an honor. While Mr. Cross's popularity as a principal is well-known, should popularity and being from a family of educators be sufficient criteria for the district's highest honor?

This context becomes particularly relevant when considering his opponent. School Board President Victor Perez has established himself as a vocal advocate for parental rights, which can make him unpopular with district administrators who prefer more centralized decision-making.

Perez's commitment to decentralized decision-making likely stems from his firsthand experience with authoritarian control. As a child in post-revolution Cuba, he witnessed Castro's regime systematically dismantling individual freedoms. He carries vivid memories of the military appearing in his neighborhood to assign children for state-mandated tasks. The day Castro's military posted a notice on his family's home, declaring it state property, remains etched in Perez's memory. These early experiences of centralized power likely shaped his deep-seated belief in protecting parental rights and individual freedoms from institutional overreach.

The current situation demonstrates why Katy ISD must fundamentally reform its school naming policies. The district already has successful examples of schools named after communities or geographical features - Cinco Ranch and Seven Lakes High Schools being prime examples.

When schools are named after individuals, the district would be wise to follow the practice many institutions have adopted: waiting until after a person's death to consider such an honor. Doing so allows for a complete evaluation of their work and lasting impact on the community, free from political considerations or contemporary controversies. More importantly, it ensures that school naming remains what it should be: a reflection of enduring contributions to education, not a tool for political advancement. The district's students, parents, and taxpayers deserve nothing less.