Police: Katy Mills mall retail theft ring connected to Mexican cartel organization

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Court documents reveal that a shoplifting incident at Katy Mills Mall has exposed connections to a sophisticated nationwide retail theft operation with direct ties to Mexican cartel organizations.

According to KTRK, ABC 13, the investigation began when Katy police observed suspicious activity on mall security cameras. Four individuals wearing communication earpieces—a technique commonly used by organized theft groups—targeted multiple stores. According to investigators, the group made off with approximately $5,000 in merchandise

Police tracked the suspects to a short-term rental property on Wempe Way in southeast Houston, where officers executed a search warrant on March 31. The search yielded several bags containing stolen clothing items, Mexican identification documents, airline tickets, and a Beverly Hills police release form.

The investigation took another turn when two individuals connected to the case were spotted at a Pearland Home Depot. Law enforcement recognized one suspect as being linked to a much larger criminal enterprise currently under investigation.

"These boosters travel from major cities to major cities and rent Airbnb homes and typically stay for approximately a week before moving on to another city," the search warrant says. "Previous search warrants at Airbnbs around the nation resulted in the recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen retail merchandise."

Court documents indicate the Katy Mills theft is connected to a major operation uncovered during joint raids by Houston police and Homeland Security in Laredo last November and January. Those operations recovered stolen merchandise valued at approximately $2 million.

One suspect in the Katy case allegedly shipped five boxes containing roughly $200,000 in stolen goods from Minnesota to Laredo, highlighting the interstate scope of the operation.

The search warrant identifies 98 individuals linked to what authorities describe as a South American Cartel Organization believed responsible for more than $100 million in retail theft across the country.

Despite naming specific individuals in court documents, no information about arrests or formal charges has been made available.