Pederson Road Traffic Shift Starts Today

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Northbound traffic on Pederson Road will shift onto newly constructed concrete pavement beginning Monday, May 12, as part of an ongoing reconstruction project according to the City of Katy.

The traffic change is part of roadway improvements in the area. Updated signage and traffic control measures will be in place to help guide traffic.

Drivers are urged to use caution and follow all detours and lane closures in the construction zone.

Questions about the project can be directed to Katy Public Works at (281) 391-4820 or publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com.