Pat Adams, Katy's first police chief, dies

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Katy city and community leaders gathered Wednesday at Katy's First Baptist Church to pay tribute to Pat Adams, 90, the city's first police chief, who died July 23.

In an unpublished July 2017 interview, when the police department celebrated its 50th anniversary, Adams recalled how he became Katy's first full-time police officer.

"I was hired as chief," Adams said. "You can't hire a police officer; you need to hire a chief of police."

Adams was working as a state trooper at the time. He said he received conflicting advice on whether to become Katy's first police officer. One colleague said he was making a mistake, but another co-worker told him the people of Katy would support him and that he thought Adams would be successful.

Adams was a one-person department for about six months before another officer joined. The police force would remain a two-person operation for the next five years.

× Expand Courtesy Pat Adams family A young Pat Adams during his days as a Texas state trooper. Adams, who became Katy's first police chief, died July 23.

The Katy that Adams served was different than the growing suburban city of today.

"It was a nice, sleepy town," Adams said. "It had two grocery stores and two service stations."

Traffic was also different than what residents know today.

"Highway traffic ran through Katy," Adams said. "On Sunday afternoons, you could hardly get across Highway 90 because everybody was going home. Most of our traffic was professional people going to Austin."

Adams recalled that Interstate 10 and the Katy Mills Mall, which opened in 1999 after his retirement, are the two most significant changes he had seen.

"Interstate 10 totally changed Katy," Adams said. "Until that, there was nothing between Houston and Katy."

Adams served as chief from 1967-1996. R.L. "Buddy" Frazier served as chief from 1996-2009. He died in 2018. Bill Hastings served as chief from 2009-19 and was elected mayor in 2019, serving one term. Hastings and his wife, Susan, have retired to Onalaska, near Lake Livingston. Noe Diaz was appointed to succeed Hastings and continues to serve today, but he is a top contender to become the next Houston Police Chief.

Hastings said he first met Adams when his family moved to Katy in 1970.

In 1985, Hastings, then a volunteer with the Katy Ambulance Service and the Katy Volunteer Fire Department, wanted to become an officer. He spoke with Adams and began a career with the police.

"We were friends a long time before I ever went to work for him," Hastings said. "He was a great chief to work for. He was a little rough sometimes, but he was always fair. When he got on you, you knew you had it coming. You just took it, and after it was over, you shook hands and told him you would do better. And thank you for the advice. And it was all forgotten."Hastings also described Adams as a good guy.

"He cared about his employees, which you don't find a whole lot of that anymore," Hastings said. "But he believed everybody needed to be treated with respect, and he was not one to holler and get mad. He would call you and close the door and tell you what he wanted to tell you and it was over."

Hastings said Adams knew the officers, but he also knew their families."He knew your wife's name, your kids' names, what grades they were in," Hastings said. "He just really cared about the people who worked with him."

In an interview before his death, Adams said he was proud to have been given the chance to start a police department and watch it grow into what it is today.

"I'm proud of the people who served and serve today," Adams said. "We always had the backing of the people. Mayors and council members have always backed the police department."

Hastings said he and Adams remained in contact over the years.

"He was always a good friend and mentor," Hastings said. "You know, actually, he was my hero."

Adams is survived by his wife Carolyn; son, Jimmy Adams and his wife Denise of Mineral Wells; daughter, Carol Moore of Katy; grandchildren, Jennifer Nelson and husband Craig, Kristi Moore and Bret Moore all of Katy; six great-grandchildren: Bryleigh, Madalynn, Charlie, Whitley, Jaxson and Cameron; stepchildren, Sandra McKinney, James McKinney and his wife Alexis, and Diane McKinney.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; parents, Alton and Layce Adams; and sons, Bret and Neil Adams.

