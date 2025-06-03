Off Duty Deputy Killed in Katy Area Truck - Bicycle Accident

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – An off-duty Harris County Precinct 2 deputy constable died Tuesday morning after being struck by a U-Haul truck while riding his bicycle on Gaston Road near Katy-Flewellen Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Manuel Edwards, 55, was riding his bicycle north in the 11500 block of Gaston Road when the crash occurred, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Also Read: Sgt. Edward remembered as "the Epitome of a Family Man" by those who knew him.

https://coveringkaty.com/epitome-of-a-family-man-sgt-manuel-edwards-remembered-after-/

"The bicyclist was transported by air medic to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," spokesperson Michelle Domengoni of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The driver of the U-Haul, Earlie Gibbs, 63, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.

Gaston Road was closed for several hours while accident reconstruction teams investigated the scene. The roadway reopened around 1 p.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.