October events: What’s happening around the Katy area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — October brings a packed schedule of festivals, theater productions, live music, community celebrations and family activities to the Katy area.

The month begins with Katy Wine Fest, high school theater and the Katy Rice Harvest Festival Parade before moving into one of Katy's signature annual events, the Katy Rice Harvest Festival, Oct. 10-11.

Here are some of the events coming up around the Katy area.

Oct. 2: Katy Wine Fest

The 21st annual Katy Wine Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at Palacio Maria Banquet Hall, 21728 Highland Knolls Drive.

Hosted by the Brazos River Rotary Club, the fundraiser features wine, craft beer and Texas spirits, food samples and live music from Lonesome Gypsy. Proceeds benefit The Brookwood Community's Center for Learning.

VIP admission begins with a happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m., with general admission from 7 to 10 p.m. Advance general admission is $60, VIP admission is $100 and designated-driver tickets are also available. Day-of general admission is $75.

Tickets and more information

Oct. 2: Katy High presents "Twelfth Night"

Katy High School will present an immersive production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the Katy High School Black Box, 6331 Highway Blvd.

The production incorporates unusual theatrical elements, including a pool, rain and sand onstage.

Tickets and more information

Oct. 2-17: Jordan High presents "Anything Goes"

Nearly 80 students are involved in Jordan High School's production of the Cole Porter musical "Anything Goes," including students who spent weeks learning tap dancing specifically for the show.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 3; 7 p.m. Oct. 16; and 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

The production at Jordan High School, 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive, features 245 costumes and some of Porter's best-known songs, including "Anything Goes," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "You're the Top."

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Reserved seating is available online, while general admission tickets can be purchased at the box office.

Tickets and more information

Oct. 3: Katy Rice Harvest Festival Parade

One of Katy's longtime traditions returns Saturday, Oct. 3, when the Katy Rice Harvest Festival Parade makes its way through Historic Katy.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. and serves as the kickoff to the annual Rice Harvest Festival celebration. Organizers are encouraging participants to bring decorated floats and festive vehicles to this year's parade.

Parade information and route

Oct. 3: St. Paul's Fall Festival and Craft Show

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5373 Franz Road, will hold its 15th annual Fall Festival and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The event includes vendors, children's activities and food. The children's area is free and includes the return of the train and other activities. The Katy Elks Lodge will sell hot dogs and pork or brisket sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information The link for organizer’s page was not functioning at the time of publication. We have included the link in case it is restored.

Oct. 3: Fall Festival at Smith Ranch

Smith Ranch, 25440 Beckendorff Road, will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Activities include bounce houses, pony rides, a trackless train, animal experiences, games and a local market.

Admission is $20 for adults and children ages 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Admission includes the attractions and a meal.

More information from Smith Ranch

Oct. 3: Katy Beer Garden Oktoberfest

Katy Beer Garden will celebrate its third annual Oktoberfest and the business's second anniversary beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The celebration continues until 2 a.m. and includes live music, stein-holding contests, giant beer pong and a best-dressed contest.

Katy Beer Garden is at 5345 E. Third St.

More information on the Covering Katy event page

Oct. 4: A Sound Harvest

The Lone Star Symphonic Band will present "A Sound Harvest" from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, 22111 Morton Road.

The fall-themed concert features music selected to reflect the colors, memories and changing seasons associated with autumn.

Oct. 6: Katy National Night Out

The Katy Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Katy City Park, 5850 Franz Road.

The free community event includes hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream, a balloon artist, giveaways and emergency vehicles. Residents can also meet Katy police officers, the department's K-9s, motorcycle officers and Special Response Team members.

More information on the Covering Katy event page

Oct. 10-11: Katy Rice Harvest Festival

The Katy Rice Harvest Festival takes over Historic Town Square in front of Katy City Hall on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The event includes more than 100 vendor booths, food trucks, live music, a carnival, beer garden, agriculture adventure area, exhibits and a toddler zone.

General admission is $15 for adults, while children 12 and younger are admitted free. Unlimited carnival day passes are $30 and are separate from festival admission.

Free parking is available at the Merrell Center, with free shuttle service to the festival.

Festival schedule and information

Oct. 17: Pick-a-dilly Market

More than 100 vendors are expected for the Pick-a-dilly Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church's Kingsland Campus, 20775 Kingsland Blvd.

The annual fall market includes indoor and outdoor shopping, crafts, food, live music, holiday decorations and a pumpkin patch.

Proceeds help support St. Peter's Missions Ministry and its work in the community and beyond.

More information

Oct. 23: Katy YMCAs Fall Festival

The Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch will host a free community Fall Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

The event includes trunk-or-treating, a DJ and music, food trucks, candy and other Halloween activities. Costumes are encouraged, and YMCA membership is not required.

The YMCA is at 22807 Westheimer Parkway.

More information on the Covering Katy event page

Oct. 24: CUREageous 5K

Runners can raise money for inflammatory breast cancer research during the third annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Cross Creek West, 4803 Garden Crest Lane in Fulshear.

Registration is $35 in advance and $45 on race day. All proceeds benefit the IBC Network Foundation.

A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games and face painting. Race-day parking is available at Haygood Elementary, 31620 Fulshear Bend Drive.

Register for the CUREageous 5K

Oct. 24: Katy Family Fall Fest

The free Katy Family Fall Fest will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Stableside at Falcon Landing, 9806 Gaston Road.

The event includes face painting, bounce houses, games, character visits, crafts, an outdoor movie and trunk-or-treating. Costumes are welcome but not required.

More information on the Covering Katy event page

Farmers markets continue throughout October

Several recurring farmers markets also give residents weekend options throughout the month.

The Farmers' Market on the Grand Parkway is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Church of the Holy Apostles.

The Fulshear Farmers' Market, 9035 Bois D'Arc Lane, is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Dryer Farmers' Market in Katy is also open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

The LaCenterra Farmers' Market at Cinco Ranch is held Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More events are added throughout the month to the Covering Katy community calendar.

See all upcoming Katy-area events

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