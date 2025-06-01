Obituary: Vincent Arthur Vecchioni

Vincent Arthur Vecchioni, 61, was born in Baltimore Maryland on August 26th, 1963. He passed away peacefully at his home in Katy, Texas, on May 24th, 2025.

Vincent grew up right by the Chesapeake Bay and never felt more at home than when he was either by or on the water. He served his country in the Air Force as a young man, which permitted him to see a lot of the world.

Vincent retired as a Financial Advisor with TIAA and was a power seller with Ebay. He was a proud entrepreneur and a passionate networker. He led and participated in several networking groups including BNI, Katy Premier Networking, Sugar Land Premier Networking, and networking groups in Tomball. He was never too busy to be a trusted advisor, resource, and inspiration for his fellow business owners. To Vincent, you were never just a business contact; you were a friend.

Charity work was a huge passion for Vincent. He supported numerous toy drives and for years helped raise money for Texas Children’s Hospital. Vincent also started Santa 365 to help with small charity projects such as writing cards to the elderly. He was also a Distinguished Toastmaster.

Vincent was a masterful speaker and a Distinguished Toastmaster. He encouraged many others to take up the mantle of public speaking to enhance their careers, their businesses, and their confidence. He spent his life building meaningful connections and always making the lives of those around him brighter. He could make anyone laugh, from a waiter he knew he'd never see again to a lifelong friend.

Everywhere he went, Vincent spread smiles and positivity to those around him. He touched the lives of countless people in both big and small ways and was a bright spot for anyone who crossed his path. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

Vincent is survived by his two children, Anthony Vecchioni and Natasha Sage (Josiah); his beloved wife and partner, Alecia Stringer; and his siblings, Tina Vecchioni (Jess), Ken Vecchioni (Elizabeth), Donna Crook, Loriann Gatsoulas (John), Patti Fleming (Ronald), and Joan Carmen (Edward).

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494

The celebration of life will be live-streamed here: https://bit.ly/VVservice.