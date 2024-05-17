23 storm damaged Katy ISD schools will not open today

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to weather-related power outages, the Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) will close several storm-damaged campuses today, Friday, May 17.
In a press release distributed late Thursday night, the school district said that students, staff, and families assigned to these schools or student support facilities should refrain from reporting to the buildings.
Maintenance crews will be on-site to continue assessing and addressing the damage at these locations.
- Bear Creek Elementary
- Cardiff Junior High
- Cimarron Elementary
- Fielder Elementary
- Franz Elementary
- Hayes Elementary
- Hutsell Elementary
- Katy Elementary
- Katy Junior High
- Katy High School
- Nottingham Country Elementary
- McElwain Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Elementary
- Memorial Parkway Junior High
- Raines Academy
- Miller Career & Technology Center
- Opportunity Awareness Center
- Rhoads Elementary
- Taylor High School
- West Memorial Elementary
- West Memorial Junior High
- Winborn Elementary
- Youngblood Elementary
"Our families' patience and support are greatly appreciated as operations teams work diligently to repair damages," the statement said.
Return to CoveringKaty.com for breaking storm coverage and follow us on X where we post each time a new story is added to our homepage.