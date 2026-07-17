NTSB Confirms Tesla Driver Overrode Full Self-Driving Before Fatal Katy-Area Crash

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The National Transportation Safety Board has independently confirmed that the driver of a Tesla involved in June's fatal crash near Katy manually overrode the vehicle's Full Self-Driving system moments before the collision, according to a preliminary report released this week.

Michael David Butler, 44, was formally charged July 1 in the 208th District Court with one count of manslaughter.

The findings independently corroborate information Tesla released publicly four days after the June 19 crash and first reported by Covering Katy on June 23.

The NTSB released its preliminary report July 15 into the June 19 crash on Rose Hollow Lane that claimed the life of Martha Avila, 76, who was inside her home when the Tesla crashed through the front of the residence.

According to the report, electronic data recovered from the 2025 Tesla Model 3 showed "the driver manually overrode FSD (Supervised) by pressing the accelerator pedal to 100%, and the vehicle's speed was greater than 70 mph when the crash occurred."

× Expand ESD 48 The Tesla crashed into this house in the 21300 block of Rose Hollow Lane in Katy.

The crash occurred on Rose Hollow Lane, a residential street with a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

Tesla disclosed similar information four days after the crash, saying vehicle data showed Butler overrode the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system by fully depressing the accelerator and maintaining that input until the collision. At the time, Covering Katy reported Tesla's statement, making it the first local news organization to publish those details.

According to the NTSB, Butler was traveling east on Rose Hollow Lane at about 8:03 p.m. when he reached the intersection with Blooming Park Lane, where traffic is required to turn right.

Instead, security camera footage reviewed by investigators showed the Tesla continuing straight through the intersection, leaving the roadway, partially entering a driveway and crashing into the residence.

The report states the weather was clear, the roadway was dry and daylight conditions were present at the time of the crash.

Avila died at the scene. Butler, the vehicle's sole occupant, suffered minor injuries.

Preliminary report documents evidence, not final conclusions

The NTSB emphasized that the report is preliminary and subject to change.

The report does not answer the ultimate question of what caused the crash. Instead, it documents the evidence investigators have gathered so far, including electronic data recovered from the Tesla and security camera footage showing the vehicle's path before impact. The NTSB will use that evidence, along with additional investigation, to determine the crash's probable cause in a future final report.

The report identifies Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) as an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The system is designed to assist with driving but requires drivers to remain attentive and ready to take control of the vehicle at all times.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Tesla are participating as parties to the NTSB investigation.

The preliminary report also notes that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a special crash investigation into the incident.

The NTSB said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation as it works to determine the probable cause and whether safety recommendations should be issued to help prevent similar crashes.

Criminal case continues

Butler has been charged with manslaughter in Harris County in connection with the crash.

Court records reviewed by Covering Katy on Friday morning show Butler remained in the Harris County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is currently scheduled for Aug. 10, although court dates can change. Covering Katy also obtained records showing the Butler had a prior Navy Arrest, Military Discipline involving Child Pornography. That story is posted here.

If Butler posts bond, court records require him to comply with numerous conditions, including remaining under Harris County Pretrial Services supervision, not driving without permission of the court, remaining within Harris County and contiguous counties unless granted permission to travel, refraining from possessing firearms or illegal drugs, and not consuming alcohol. The court also reserved the authority to require drug and alcohol testing.