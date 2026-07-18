Constables urge Katy ISD to prohibit illegal e-dirt bikes on district property

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— As Katy ISD prepares to welcome students back to class next month, two local constables are renewing their call for the district to prohibit students from bringing e-dirt bikes and other high-powered electric motorcycles to campus, arguing the vehicles pose a growing safety risk in school zones and are illegal to operate on public streets.

The issue drew renewed attention Friday after Katy ISD responded to questions from Covering Katy News about the constables' request. In a statement, the district said it was aware of the request but emphasized that traffic laws governing e-dirt bikes are enforced by local law enforcement, not the school district.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said district officials indicated they are not prepared to implement the type of campus ban he and Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Albritton requested earlier this year.

Covering Katy News obtained the May 21 letter from Norvell and Albritton to Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. The letter, which is included in full at the end of this story, asks Katy ISD to prohibit unregistered electric motorcycles—including e-dirt bikes and similar high-powered devices—from district property. The constables argue that many riders are untrained and unlicensed and that the vehicles are designed for off-road use and are illegal to operate on public streets.

"These vehicles are increasingly being ridden to school by unlicensed operators, creating a significant safety hazard," Norvell and Albritton wrote in the letter.

Dangerous Situations an Issue for Katy-Area Drivers

Norvell said he and Albritton sent the letter after deputies in their precincts repeatedly encountered dangerous situations involving e-dirt bikes around Katy ISD campuses. On one occasion, he said, the bike rack at Tays Junior High School, 27621 Hawk's Prairie Blvd., in Fort Bend County, was filled with e-dirt bikes.

"What we're seeing is kids riding these through congested school zones and it's very dangerous," Norvell said.

On Friday afternoon, Katy ISD responded with a written statement.

"The district does not currently permit high-speed electric motorcycles and similar high-powered devices to be ridden on school campuses when in session," the statement said in part. "Outside of school property, the operation of e-bikes and motor vehicles on public streets is governed by Texas law and any applicable local ordinances. Enforcement of those laws and ordinances is the responsibility of local law enforcement agencies."

Norvell said he had not heard back from district officials after sending the May 21 letter or after following up last month. He said he later contacted Katy ISD Trustee Rebecca Fox, who said on Friday that she forwarded the letter to Gregorski.

× Expand Constable Chad Norvell E-dirt bikes recently photographed at the Tays Junior High School bicycle rack.

Fox said Gregorski forwarded the correspondence to Katy ISD Police Chief David Rider, who contacted Norvell. The May 21 letter, however, shows Rider was already copied on the original correspondence.

Norvell said he and Rider spoke in March. He said Friday the district's response indicated officials were not prepared to implement the prohibition he requested.

"Essentially, that's what they said, is that they don't have the personnel," Norvell said. "They don't want to put it on their principals or staff and their officers. They're obviously tasked with safety at the schools, and they don't want to be monitoring bike racks."

The issue could become more visible when students return for the first day of classes on Aug. 12.

Off-Road Vehicles Cannot Legally Be Driven on Public Streets

"What we're talking about are the e-motorcycles or e-dirt bikes," Norvell said. "Those are not legal on any Texas roadway, sidewalk or trail. They're only legal on your own property."

Norvell compares the situation to riding ATVs on a deer lease.

"Everybody knows you go to your deer lease, your kids can ride the four wheelers," Norvell said. "Well, it's the same thing with these things. They're not legal and parents are buying them left and right. And they're several thousand dollars in some cases."

How Cy-Fair ISD Is Addressing E-Dirt Bikes

Katy ISD is not the only district confronting concerns about e-dirt bikes.

In a June 17 letter to Cy-Fair ISD families, Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian said the district discourages students from operating or parking the devices on school property.

"We ask parents and guardians to carefully consider the following safety and legal risks before allowing students to ride these devices to school," Killian wrote before outlining concerns about high speeds, school traffic, licensing requirements and the lack of standard safety equipment.

"Our goal is always to prevent accidents before they happen," Killian wrote.

Fox: Responsibility Begins at Home

Fox agreed with Norvell that e-dirt bikes operating on public roads have become a problem but said responsibility ultimately rests with parents.

"All of us see on social media how we hate them going down the roads, but the police won't do anything about it, and I don't know if they can," Fox said. "When I talk to my neighbors, they're mad that they're getting away with driving them on the road."

Fox said she also has had close calls with riders.

"I know when I'm out taking a walk, they'll just about mow me down," Fox said. "They head across the street when I'm driving and one of them cut right across the street in front of me, never even looked. I almost hit it."

Fox said the issue is ultimately a matter for parents.

"The boys who drive them are children who drive them, but it's really a parent issue, right?" Fox said. "If I were a parent, I wouldn't let my child have one. I just think they're quite unsafe, especially to be ridden on streets, especially when they're illegal to be on the streets in the first place. I see them all the time."