Nine Katy ISD Dancers Named Texas All-State Performers

KATY, Texas — Nine Katy Independent School District dancers have been named Texas Dance Educators Association All-State Dancers, one of the highest honors in Texas dance education.

The distinction recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional technique, artistry, leadership and commitment to dance. Recipients are chosen from a competitive statewide pool.

The honorees are: — Sophie Reuber, Cinco Ranch High School — Abigail Eugate, Jordan High School — Erika Ashmore, Katy High School — Marylynn Rojero, Mayde Creek High School — Jocelyn Rios, Morton Ranch High School — Taliyah Dyson, Paetow High School — Brooke Vorst, Seven Lakes High School — Amelia Delatorre, Taylor High School — Emma Parnell, Tompkins High School

"These dancers represent the very best of Katy ISD fine arts," Katy ISD Executive Director of Fine Arts Damon Archer said. "Their selection as TDEA All-State Dancers reflects their talent and discipline, but it also speaks to the teachers and programs that nurture their growth. We are proud of their achievements and look forward to seeing where their passion for dance will lead them."

The All-State dancers will participate in TDEA's annual convention, where they will learn from professional choreographers, collaborate with top performers from across Texas and perform in an elite ensemble showcase.