NewQuest Acquires 18.5 Acres Along Morton Road for Retail, Apartment Development in Unincorporated Katy-Harris County

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A major Houston developer has bought 18.5 acres along Morton Road in unincorporated Katy-Harris County to build a retail and apartment complex on one of the last large undeveloped tracts on Katy's north side.

The site, located at the southwest corner of Morton and Porter roads near the 100-acre Katy Park, was acquired by NewQuest from a local investor. The company plans to use nearly seven acres for shops and retail pad sites, with the remaining 11.8 acres set aside for 334 apartments to be built by Houston-based Pelican Builders Inc.

"The area's future growth and success of NewQuest's other Katy projects bode well for this development site," said John Nguyen, senior vice president at NewQuest. "Demand for housing and retail remain high in the Katy area."

Construction is expected to get underway in early 2027. The development does not yet have a name. Morton Road improvements already in the works — including a new median cut that would give drivers direct access to the site — should make the location easier to reach from a road used by nearly 24,000 vehicles a day.

The Shops

The retail section will include a 10,860-square-foot shopping building expected to open in early 2028, along with five individual pad sites that could begin construction as soon as mid-2027. NewQuest says it hopes to bring in well-known national brands, similar to what it has done at nearby Grand Morton Town Center and Katy Grand.

The Apartments

Pelican Builders is planning a modern farmhouse-style apartment community with upscale features including air-conditioned hallways, elevators and two outdoor courtyards — one with a swimming pool. Apartments will average 865 square feet and come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The first residents could move in as early as March 2028. Houston-based Meeks + Partners is the project's architect.

× Expand NewQuest A rendering shows part of the 334-unit apartment complex Pelican Builders Inc. plans to develop as part of the mixed-use project along Morton Road.

A Fast-Growing Area

The surrounding unincorporated Katy-Harris County area has become a popular landing spot for young families. The average household income within five miles is around $125,000, and the population in that same area is approximately 265,000. Homebuilding is booming, with 11,000 homes already built nearby and more than 24,000 additional homes expected to be completed by 2032.

Just down the road, Katy Park draws around 700,000 visitors a year with its 15 baseball fields, 17 soccer fields, batting cages, three concession stands and picnic areas.

NewQuest has been one of the most active developers in the Katy area for years. Its projects Grand Morton Town Center, Katy Grand and Texas Heritage Marketplace together will top four million square feet of retail space when fully built out.