New Westheimer Parkway trail crossing aims to improve safety between George Bush Park and Freedom Park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Pedestrians and cyclists will gain safer passage across Westheimer Parkway between Harris and Fort Bend counties after both approved a cost-sharing agreement for a new trail crossing.

The crossing addresses safety concerns on a stretch of road where vehicles routinely exceed the 45 mph speed limit and crash data shows a history of speed-related incidents involving vehicles leaving the roadway.

Project details and location

The project will include a 10-foot-wide asphalt trail spanning approximately half a mile and a signalized intersection. The signal will be push-button activated by pedestrians and cyclists using the trail.

Harris County is on the north side of Westheimer Parkway, and Fort Bend County is on the south side. The trail will connect George Bush Park near Fun Fair Positive Soccer in Harris County to Freedom Park in Fort Bend County. Freedom Park is home to the tall white monument that pay tribute to the U.S. military.

Designers believe that slower traffic encourages drivers to be more attentive to their surroundings, including pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

The hope is that the increased awareness will lead to safer driving and reduce the risk of accidents.

"This new trail crossing will connect people to each other, nature, and opportunities for recreation and wellness," said Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones. "This project ensures families and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy safer paths and enhanced accessibility. I'm thankful to our partners in Fort Bend County for their continued collaboration in improving the quality of life for our residents."

Cost-sharing agreement between counties

The total project cost is estimated at $2.08 million. Harris County will contribute $1.08 million, and Fort Bend County will contribute up to $1 million under the interlocal agreement approved by the Commissioners Courts of each county.

"Fort Bend County is committed to investing in infrastructure that enhances both safety and quality of life," said Fort Bend Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales. "Collaborating with Harris County on this trail crossing demonstrates how regional cooperation can deliver meaningful benefits to our residents."

Speeding concerns on Westheimer Parkway

Vehicles have been recorded traveling at 55 mph eastbound and 60 mph westbound on the divided road, according to documents from the Oct. 23 Fort Bend Commissioners Court meeting.

"By providing a signalized intersection, this project seeks to reduce vehicle speeds and regulate traffic flow," according to Fort Bend County documents. "Slower traffic encourages drivers to be more attentive to their surroundings, including pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles."

Project oversight and timeline

Harris County Commissioner Briones' office will handle engineering services, permits and construction oversight, while Fort Bend County Commissioner Morales' office will review plans at various completion milestones.

Both counties' parks departments will also be involved in the project's oversight. Harris County approved the agreement in May 2025, and Fort Bend County approved it Oct. 23, 2025. Harris County's portion will be funded through mobility funds, while Fort Bend County will use Parks Bond funds.

× Expand Fort Bend County Westheimer Parkway Project Overview

The owner of Covering Katy News and the author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.