New Starbucks opens soon near Legacy Stadium

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new Starbucks opens soon along Katy Fort Bend Road, near Franz Road, just north of Legacy Stadium.

Starbucks is building a standalone facility at 2155 Katy Fort Bend Road. According to documents filed with the state of Texas, it will open in about a month.

As is customary for coffee shops, Starbucks is on the inbound side of the road for morning commuters heading to their destination from Katy Fort Bend Road to the Katy Freeway. Thus, morning commute customers can access Starbucks from their side of the road rather than crossing lanes of traffic heading in the opposite direction.

