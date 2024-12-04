New Retailers Now Open at Katy Mills

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Coffee Fellows, a European chain known for premium espresso drinks and fresh pastries, opened its doors in November near Under Armour in the mall's Neighborhood 6 section. The brand emphasizes it's coffee selections and cozy atmosphere.

Also new to the mall is Signature Apparel, which opened in November near Burlington in Neighborhood 5. The retailer specializes in custom-branded uniforms and promotional products for corporate clients.

These additions are part of Katy Mills' ongoing effort to diversify its retail mix, combining traditional shopping with dining and specialty services. The mall, located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, is owned by Simon Property Group.