Fulshear Simonton Fire Department Breaks Ground on New Jordan Ranch Fire Station in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department broke ground Wednesday on a new fire station at 3102 Jordan Ranch Blvd. The facility will serve the growing Jordan Ranch community in Fort Bend County.

Local officials, first responders and community members attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the station.

"This station will be a great addition to the community," said Board Vice President Robert Pechukas. "We're excited to have a presence in Jordan Ranch, and we look forward to opening our newest state-of-the-art facility and serving North Fulshear."

The new facility will house multiple fire apparatus, include modern living quarters for firefighters, and be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to support 24/7 operations.

Fulshear Simonton F.D. serves a large growing area

The department provides fire protection for Fort Bend County Emergency Services District 4, which protects 106 square miles, including Fulshear, Simonton, Weston Lakes and Fort Bend County communities like the Jordan Ranch neighborhood.

"I am honored to be part of a board whose mission is the protection of those in this district. This groundbreaking project is a step forward in acknowledging the growth of our community," said Lon Craft, a board member of Fort Bend County Emergency Services District 4.

The new Fulshear Simonton fire station is located in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing," said Donnie Dishaw, board secretary for Fort Bend County ESD 4. "Sharing the responsibility of building another Fulshear Simonton Fire Station—representing ESD 4 in Jordan Ranch—is incredible. Helping to provide best-in-class fire service to our community is a privilege. I hope everyone in our community loves and appreciates the tireless efforts of their fire department."

The department also opened a new station in Cross Creek Ranch in October 2024. Fire station construction will take about 13 months to complete.

"We are fortunate to have hard-working, dedicated men and women in our fire department," said David Melanson, board treasurer for Fort Bend County ESD 4. "Without these firefighters, we would not be the department that we are."

Fire Chief Doug Boeker also expressed gratitude for the continued community support and dedication of the department's personnel.

"It was an amazing turnout and show of support," he said. "Fulshear Simonton Fire looks forward to serving the public from this public safety investment soon."