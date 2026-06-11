Safer Crossing: New Underpass Carries Pedestrians, Cyclists Beneath Busy Cinco Ranch Boulevard

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — A new underpass officially opened Wednesday, June 3, giving Katy-area pedestrians, cyclists and students a safer, traffic-free crossing beneath Cinco Ranch Boulevard — one of the community's busiest roadways.

A Safer Route Along a 5-Mile Trail Corridor

The underpass is a multi-use trail that stretches more than five miles from Willow Fork Park, near Cinco Junior and Senior High Schools, to Exploration Park near Creech Elementary School — running partially along Buffalo Bayou and the Willow Fork Drainage District's diversion channel.

The project eliminates a street-level crossing at a stretch of Cinco Ranch Boulevard that sees approximately 24,000 vehicles per day. The effort was years in the making, according to Gregg Nady, vice president of the Willow Fork Drainage District which led the project. Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales helped get it across the finish line with a $245,000 county contribution toward the project, estimated at about $735,000 at the time of design. The drainage district took the lead on design and construction.

× Expand FBC Pct. 1 The new Cinco Ranch Boulevard Underpass gives pedestrians and cyclists a safe, traffic-free route beneath one of Katy's busiest roadways.

Funding Setback and a Second Chance

A 2019 Safe Routes to Schools grant application was unsuccessful, stalling the project. Morales revived it in 2023 with a funding contribution that got the effort back on track.

Construction challenges included steep slopes that required extensive slope paving, as well as the replacement of a stormwater pipe running beneath the underpass footprint, according to Nady.

Community Leaders Celebrate the Opening

"Thanks to many funding partners, the greater Cinco Ranch community now has a completely safe trail crossing of Cinco Ranch Blvd., which has approximately 24,000 vehicles per day at high speeds at this location," Nady said. "Students now have a safer commute to school and residents have a high comfort trail to get exercise, enjoy nature and get some fresh air."

Morales echoed that sentiment, calling the underpass a meaningful addition to community safety.

"This crossing is another safety measure for the community," he said in a social media post. "Fort Bend County Precinct One was honored to partner with Willow Fork Drainage District, Cinco MUD Nos. 10 and 12, Cinco Southwest MUD No. 1, Grand Lakes WCID, Grand Lakes MUD Nos. 2 and 4, the Cinco Residential Property Association, and the King Lakes Homeowners Association on this project."

Dwayne Grigar, director of planning and infrastructure for Morales, said the county sees the project as an investment in the area's future.

"We are excited to contribute and be a part of the Cinco Ranch Boulevard Pedestrian Underpass Project," Grigar said. "Working alongside Willow Fork Drainage District, we are helping deliver and enhance infrastructure that will provide a safer and more convenient access for pedestrians for years to come while supporting the continued growth of the community."

Engineering and Construction Team

LJA Engineering designed, permitted, and managed construction. Greater Houston Construction served as the general contractor.

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