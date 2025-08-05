New 360-Unit Apartment Complex near Katy Mills and the Katy Boardwalk

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new luxury apartment complex is being built on Kingsland Boulevard that will add 360 rental units to the Katy area by mid-2027.

New Katy Apartment Complex Location and Details

Austin-based OHT Partners broke ground on the three-story apartment development at 23615 Kingsland Boulevard, at Katy Gap Road, near Katy Mills Mall and the future Katy Boardwalk. It will be about a mile south of I-10, just west of the Grand Parkway.

The European Farmhouse-style apartment community will be the company's 17th rental property in the Houston area. The new Katy luxury apartments sit close to the Katy Mills Mall shopping center.

"The Katy area continues to experience tremendous apartment demand driven by top-tier schools, access to desirable retail, and proximity to growing employment," said Jackson Simons, OHT Partners' vice president of development. "This project will meet that demand in one of the area's best locations with leading unit finishes and amenities while maintaining competitive rental pricing."

Luxury Apartment Features and Floor Plans

The luxury apartment complex will have 246 one-bedroom apartments ranging from 702 to 1,256 square feet, plus 114 two-bedroom units. All Katy rental units will include quartz countertops, brass cabinet hardware, wood-like vinyl flooring, Wi-Fi thermostats, and built-in mudrooms.

Katy Apartment Community Amenities

Apartment amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, coworking space, fitness center, pickleball court, electric vehicle charging stations, dog park and package lockers. Students living in the apartments will attend schools in the Katy ISD High School feeder pattern.

Houston Area Apartment Market Trends

Across Houston, Class A luxury apartments like this Katy project are in high demand. The area absorbed more than 18,000 upscale rental units over the past year, with average apartment rents around $1,760 per month in June.

However, apartment construction has reportedly slowed significantly, with about 9,300 apartment units currently under construction compared to nearly 19,000 units a year ago.

The developer hasn't announced rental prices for the new Katy apartments yet, but plans to release that information closer to the opening date.