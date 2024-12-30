National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Struck Katy - Brookshire Area

KATY, Texas - The National Weather Service in Galveston confirmed Sunday night that an EF-1 tornado struck Katy on Saturday, reaching peak winds of 100 mph.

The tornado carved a nearly 11-mile path from Brookshire in Waller County to Katy in Harris County, spanning 150 yards at its widest point. No injuries or fatalities were reported during its 25-minute journey from 10:30 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

"Several homes were impacted with EF-0 and EF-1 damage, particularly along Noel Lane and near FM529 and Katy Hockley roads," the NWS statement said.

Additional severe damage was found about 2.65 miles from Noel Lane on Bartoncliff Drive and Castiel Drive. The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado traveled nearly 11 miles.

The Dec. 28, 2024, EF1 Tornado created the most destruction along the path on this map.

EF Tornado Scale

Why Tornado Declarations Take Time

The National Weather Service conducts post-storm investigations before officially confirming a tornado to determine if the destruction was caused by the rotating winds characteristic of tornadoes or by straight-line thunderstorm winds. Their teams examine debris patterns, and structural damage. They map the precise path of the storm, measure its width, and use the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) to rate its intensity by analyzing key damage indicators such as uprooted trees, demolished buildings, and displaced vehicles. This tornado had all of those characteristics.

Katy Tornado National Weather Service Facts

Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path Length: 10.91 miles

Width: 150 yards

Rating: EF-1 (on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5)

Start: 10:30 a.m. Saturday near Brookshire, Waller County

End: 10:55 a.m. Saturday in Katy, Harris County

Below is Covering Katy's video of the tornado and the damage it caused.