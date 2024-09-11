Mustang Theatre to present Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – James E. Taylor High School Mustang Theatre will present Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition, bringing the world of magic to the local community.

The production, based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne, is set to run from Nov. 7-9 at the Taylor High School Performing Arts Center.

The play, an adaptation of the eighth installment in the beloved Harry Potter series, has been specially tailored for high school performers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to life with our incredibly talented students,” said Sara Blumber, director of Mustang Theatre. “This production is a monumental undertaking, and the enthusiasm and dedication our students have shown are truly inspiring.”

The play takes place 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world. In this new adventure, Harry’s son, Albus, befriends Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Draco, Harry’s old rival. Together, they embark on a journey that has the potential to alter the past and the future.

“The magic of the Harry Potter series has touched the hearts of so many, and we’re excited to create an unforgettable experience for both our students and our audience," said Carolyn Collins, co-director of Mustang Theatre. "It’s been a joy to watch our students grow into these iconic roles, and we can’t wait to share this magical journey with the community.”

Performance Details: