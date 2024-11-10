Murder Suicide at Katy area apartment complex

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A married couple is dead following an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex at 19770 Clay Road near North Fry Road. The complex, in unincorporated Harris County, is across from Katy ISD's Rhodes Elementary School and next to a Lone Star College campus.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the Emory West Cypress Apartments around 4 p.m. for a welfare check after family members reported being unable to contact the couple. The couple, originally from Cuba, had been together about nine years. Their bodies were found inside their apartment, both with gunshot wounds.

“It would appear to be a murder-suicide, but that’s all preliminary, as I always say, because we want to let our homicide and CSI detectives be able to gather the information and complete the follow-up investigation at the scene,” Gonzalez said.

Crime scene investigators believe the 48-year-old husband shot his 52-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself.

Gonzalez explained why the evidence points to a murder-suicide.

“Based on the trauma to the body and the location of the pistol, the way they landed, it’s just very consistent with it being a murder-suicide,” he said.

Both sides of the family reportedly lived in the apartment complex. Relatives described the couple’s marriage as “troubled” and “explosive.”

“In fact, they said last night they had a very explosive argument,” Gonzalez added.

The wife had previously stayed with a cousin at the complex during a dispute with her husband. Later, she moved into her own apartment unit, and her husband joined her when they attempted reconciliation.

“The family very well knows that they have had a really just troubled marriage and so unfortunately, as we see so much intimate partner violence, domestic violence, it sometimes unfortunately leads to fatal outcomes. So, we always stress the importance of seeking resources and help,” Gonzalez said.

Covering Katy will update this story when the names of the wife and husband have been released.

Resources for Victims of Domestic Violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area are rising at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence, feeling fearful, helpless, or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available: