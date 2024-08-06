Murder in Katy Area neighborhood near Porter Road

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) — One man is dead and one is at the Harris County Jail following a shooting Monday night in a Katy area neighborhood off Porter Road near Morton Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at a home in the 24000 block of Avogadro Drive at about 7:20 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2024.

Deputies found a 38-year-old man lying in the driveway next to a white SUV with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

"The victim’s girlfriend was driving the vehicle with her two male cousins in the rear seat," a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. "One of the cousins, 43-year-old Nicholas Jackson, started arguing with the victim, produced a pistol, and shot him in the head," a Sheriff's Office report said.

Jackson fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived. Witnesses reported seeing him run down Avogadro Drive toward Porter Road. Deputies later located and detained Jackson on Porter Road and recovered the discarded weapon a short distance from the shooting scene.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and conducted the follow-up investigation,” the report said.

Nicholas Jackson was charged with murder and placed in the Harris County Jail. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

