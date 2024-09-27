Murals dedicated in Katy’s Historic Downtown Square

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) — Good artwork inspires reactions from viewers, but it’s rare when both the artwork and the reactions it generates move the artist as well. This was the scene Thursday afternoon at a dedication ceremony in Katy’s Historic Downtown Square, where four murals by Houston artist Tyler Kay were unveiled.

The murals depict Katy’s cultural and historical scenes and are painted on the four sides of the base of the plaza’s water tower.

When asked to speak to the crowd, Kay was overcome with emotion and asked her colleague and fellow painter, Andrea Gilson, to read a statement she had prepared for the occasion.

“Art has the power to inspire, to challenge and to bring us together,” Kay’s statement said. “I hope this mural serves as a source of pride and a place of reflection, dialogue and joy for everyone who encounters it. May it remind us of our shared stories and where we came from.”

Gilson, in an interview after the ceremony, described the project as surreal.

“I always visit places, and I’m always, ‘Wow, that’s a great reflection of what this city has to offer,’” Gilson said. “I think this was a big project that we didn’t feel ready to take on, but I don’t think you’re ever ready to take on something so powerful and so emotional with so many stories behind it. So, we were very honored, and it means a lot.”

Carrie Singletary, Keep Katy Beautiful chairperson, shared the story of how the murals came to be.

“Every year in August, we sit down as a board and come up with our goals for that year,” Singletary said. “About three years ago, one of our main goals was public art. We heard about other communities putting murals on the sides of businesses, and it was something we really wanted to accomplish, but we struggled with where.”

Singletary said local public art efforts began with painting a few traffic boxes, and the community response was incredible.

“When it was mentioned that murals were being considered for downtown in the square, and they wanted Keep Katy Beautiful to be involved, we jumped for joy,” Singletary said. “Not only was it one mural, but it was four. And then we found out how big they were.”

Singletary said she and her fellow board members knew which artist they wanted for the project.

“We just hoped and prayed that she would be available and would want to do this project,” Singletary said.

Kay’s work has been featured in art galleries, music festivals, and publications. She recently completed murals for the towns of Columbus and La Grange. But there was more to her story.

“Little did we know she’s from Katy,” Singletary said. “She’s a graduate of Cinco Ranch High School, and her family has deep roots in our community. But most importantly, her love for our town is bigger than these murals, and you can see that through the detail on every single side of these murals.”

Gilson, who also worked on the project, is also a graduate of Cinco Ranch High School.

Mayor Dusty Thiele said the city’s Convention and Tourism Board members are always talking about making Katy a destination city. He said the murals are another step toward that goal.

JR Richardson, a Convention and Tourism Board member, said the paintings beautify the downtown space and foster a sense of pride in Katy’s history among both residents and visitors.

“As we stand here today, let this project serve as a reminder of what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose,” Richardson said. “I encourage everyone to take a moment to really look closely and appreciate this artwork. Let it inspire you and think about how we can continue to support the creativity in our community.”

Kay said her passion for painting and creating can sometimes feel overwhelming, but those challenges make it worthwhile.

“Seeing families gather in the square, discussing the details of the murals or witnessing homecoming month exchanges and friends taking photos together fills me with joy,” Kay’s statement said. “This is what I do. I wanted my art to be accessible to everyone, a piece that tells a story.”