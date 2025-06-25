Motorcyclist requires Life Flight following I-10 Service Road Crash in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night in a crash with another vehicle on the Katy Freeway eastbound service road between Mason Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office responded to the scene. A Life Flight helicopter transported the motorcyclist, who was in critical condition.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Pct. 5
