Motorcyclist dies following South Mason road accident

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A motorcyclist died following a midafternoon crash that shut down South Mason Road for more than two hours on Friday, July 19, 2024.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Kingsland Boulevard. Joshua Hill was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle and he struck the driver's side of a Lexus RX 350.

The driver of the Lexus "failed to yield right of way out of the private driveway causing the Kawasaki to strike the left side of the Lexus," the Harris County Sheriff's Office report says.

Hill was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center by life flight where he died.

The driver of the Lexus remained on the scene and the report says he did not show any signs of intoxication.

The incident took place during the afternoon commute, prompting Harris County Sheriff's Deputies to reroute southbound traffic onto Kingsland Boulevard and reduce northbound traffic to one lane. Mason Road reopened at about 5:25 p.m. Friday.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.