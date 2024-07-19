Motorcycle - Car crash shuts down S. Mason Road

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - South Mason Road's southbound lanes were closed for more than an hour on Friday afternoon due to a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Kingsland Boulevard.

The incident took place during the afternoon commute, prompting Harris County Sheriff's Deputies to reroute southbound traffic onto Kingsland and reduce northbound traffic to one lane.

The motorcycle had to be removed with a flatbed truck. The motorcycle was removed by a flatbed truck. The motorcycle sits on a flatbed truck following the accident.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

"I'm going to check on him now," the deputy told Covering Katy News.

Then he signaling for other deputies to reopen South Mason Road, which happened around 5:25 p.m.

A flatbed truck was used to remove the badly damaged motorcycle, while the Lexus sedan, heavily damaged on the driver's side, needed to be towed from the scene.

The accident happened near the Gordon Food Service Store.

The Lexus was damaged on the drivers side.

The driver of the car was unharmed. The extent of the biker's injuries were not known.The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.