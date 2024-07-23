More rain on the way this week

The Katy forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox