More rain on the way this week

The Katy forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

