More Freezing Temperatures are on the Way for the Katy - Fulshear Area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The U.S. National Weather Service in Houston-Galveston is predicting freezing temperatures this weekend into next week. Snow flurries are even predicted on Monday night. Below is the latest forecast from the NWS.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday, M.L.King Day: A slight chance of snow showers and sleet. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.